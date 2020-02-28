Country music world erupts as fans mistake football jersey for political endorsement

Country music legend Garth Brooks is in the middle of a stadium tour.

This weekend, he made a stop at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan home of the NFL's Detroit Lions.

Brooks, an avid sports fan, often dons jerseys of the home teams in which arena, or this case, stadium he is performing at.

One of the NFL's all-time greats and Detroit Lions hall of fame running back Barry Sanders was the jersey of choice for Brooks in his Detroit tour stop.

Sanders wore number 20 in the Honolulu blue and white.

Brooks posted the below post to his Instagram thanking the crowd for their energy during his performance.

The Detroit Free Press reports the post, however, is gaining unexpected backlash from fans who saw it.

"Unamerican sellout!" said one commenter. "Your an IDIOT! Lol.... what a TOOL! Selling out America because your a TOOL GREAT!" said another. "To each his own....but any “legend” who can support a socialist rather that the undisputed GREATEST POTUS OF ALL TIME @realdonaldtrump can take pride in knowing you’ve lost a fan who has been with you since day one. Perhaps you’ll wake up soon." said one more.

Some fans are interpreting the post as Brooks' wearing of Barry Sanders' number 20 jersey as a political endorsement for the 2020 campaign of Bernie Sanders.

Others who know the post was honoring the city of Detroit and the all-time great are taking advantage of the opportunity to point out the mistake of the confused.

"Hey morons, it’s a Barry Sanders jersey. You know, legendary running back for the DETROIT lions. Funny, he’s wearing a DETROIT lions jersey in DETROIT. Was that slow enough for some of ya?" said one. "I see there's alot of idiots commenting on the post. For the love of God people, IT'S A BARRY SANDERS JERSEY!!!!!" said another.

Brooks has yet to comment on the matter.