Country duo Brooks & Dunn coming out of retirement to tour in 2020

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are planning to share the concert stage for the first time in 10 years with a new tour.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn announced an 18-date U.S. tour beginning in May.

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” Brooks said. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle; let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

The musicians are known for their many chart-topping hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Red Dirt Road.”

The duo released the album “Reboot” in 2019, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Country Albums in April.

You can view a list of dates and venues here. Ticket information is expected to be released at a later date.