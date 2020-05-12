Counting down to warmth: 2 days left

After a couple more dreary days, the sunshine comes back and the temperatures soar. Hang in there a little longer!

Today and Tonight

Some spots could start out the day with some patchy frost as temperatures once again got down into the 30s in most spots, hopefully breaking the last record for cold for a long time.

Tuesday looks very similar to Monday when it comes to conditions. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. I can't rule out a stray rain chance, but most locations should stay dry. Temps will be a touch warmer, topping out near 60 before falling into the low 40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Highs will remain near 60 Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain chances. Overnight lows look to stay pretty warm with temperatures in the lower 50s.

If you've missed sunshine and the temperatures you would normally expect for mid-May, they are on the way back Thursday and for the foreseeable future. Daytime highs will be in the 80s or close to it for the rest of the week, into the weekend and through early next week.

Of course, in a typical late spring pattern, each day will feature daily scattered chances for showers and maybe some thunderstorms. I think that's a fair price to pay for some sunshine and warmth, don't you?

