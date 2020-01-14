Corvette voted 2020 North American Car of the Year

According to the National Corvette Museum, the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been selected as the 2020 North American Car of the Year by a 50-member jury of independent journalists.

The Corvette was previously honored with the award in 1998 for the introduction of the fifth generation, and again in 2014 for the introduction of the seventh generation.

"It's super exciting for our location, for Bowling Green, for Chevrolet, for all the aspects of things we have been working on so hard in Bowling Green," said Kai Spande, Corvette Assembly Plant Director. "We are super excited that the car is being recognized for the true greatness it represents."

Corvette executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter received the award Monday morning at a public ceremony held at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards honor excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, and value. Founded in 1994 by Christopher Jensen, who also formed the first committee, the NACTOY awards are judged by approximately 50 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for independent magazines, television, radio, newspapers and industry websites. After evaluating the field of competitors, jurors vote individually by way of Deloitte to determine finalists and winners in each category.

Corvette production will begin in February 2020 at General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly, with customer deliveries taking place shortly thereafter.