Coroner: Dog attacks, kills man in Rockcastle County

The Rockcastle County coroner said a dog attacked and killed someone Friday morning.

Sister station WKYT reports the man was killed at a home in Conway.

Kentucky State Police said they found an aggressive dog that appeared to be a pit bull next to a truck and were forced to shoot it.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. We do not know who the dog belonged to or the circumstances of the attack at this time.

Police did tell WKYT that the dog was not a stray. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots in the area in the past few weeks.

A veterinarian is testing the dead dog for rabies.

This is a developing story.