Coronavirus 'mass panic' leaves stores understocked

As the fear of the Coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, pharmacies and retail stores are seeing a hit to their supplies.

Hand sanitizer and face masks are a sought-after commodity as people try to find ways to avoid catching the virus, which has now made its way to Kentucky according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

However, Total Pharmacy Care Pharmacist Wes Rowe said the items being purchased to combat the virus are overkill and the low stock of these items in pharmacies and other stores could potentially put others at risk.

"Obviously, it's a mass panic type of thing for most people," Rowe said. "When people come in here that are my age or a little bit older than me, that come in to buy all this stuff that they don't necessarily need, that's who we're kind of affecting. We're kind of taking those supplies away from people that actually need it."

His pharmacy is out of masks and running low on hand sanitizer, which retail workers say has been a common theme since news of the Coronavirus surfaced. But, according to Rowe, the masks and hand sanitizer are not the appropriate tools for otherwise healthy people hoping to stay healthy.

"We're having a hard time ordering masks and hand sanitizer for people that actually need it," he said. "So, we're talking cancer patients or patients that are immunocompromised, that are more at-risk than your typical patient."

Rowe said sticking to a good practice handwashing routine, for at least 20 seconds, is the best defense against viruses like the Coronavirus.

"It is one of those things where it's talked about a lot and so it drums up a lot of mass panic and stuff from people. But, again, I like to downplay it. The flu is worse," Rowe said.

He said flu activity is rising in the region and encourages people to stay alert and consult their doctors with any possible symptoms.