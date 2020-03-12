Hand sanitizer sold out? Here's how to make your own

With concerns of the coronavirus growing, there is a shortage of hand sanitizer.

The Medicine Shoppe in Hyden is teaching people how to make their own when you cannot find it on the shelves.

The shop is currently completely sold out of hand sanitzer.

"This week I'm not able to get any. They have told me I think maybe Wednesday of next week that I'm looking to be able to get more," said Pharmacist Whitney Gilley.

They have been able to keep the ingredients for people to make their own.

"I don't care to try to help patients to make this cause any little bit helps to kind of continue to prevent this virus," said Gilley. "Aside from the tea tree oil and the lavender it's pretty inexpensive to make."

Here is the recipe the Medicine Shoppe is sharing:

5-10 drops lavender oil

30 drops tea tree oil

3 ounces 70 percent rubbing alcohol

1 ounce 100 percent aloe vera gel

1/4 tsp. 100 percent vitamin E oil

Add all the ingredients into a bowl and mix thoroughly.

If you want to make a hand sanitizer spray, substitute 1 ounce of witch hazel instead of aloe vera gel.

It costs about $50 to buy all the ingredients, but it makes five batches of gel sanitizer and five batches of spritz sanitzer.