Coronavirus fears do not affect crowds at KHSAA Sweet 16

Even though many in Kentucky are worried about the spreading coronavirus, thousands still visited Lexington this week and plan to go next week for the KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournaments.

Sister station WKYT reports that fans still went to Rupp Arena Wednesday to support their teams. The KHSAA has not made any restrictions for the girls' tournament, nor has it announced any for the boys' tournament so far.

The Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena do plan to disinfect public areas more often, and added sanitizer dispensers in the lobby.

Despite Governor Andy Beshear's warnings, many fans were not very worried.

"I think the government is doing a good job of getting ahead of it. The tests have been distributed now. I think I'm good with it," said one fan.

"We want to come out and support the girls and enjoy watching the games. We just want to go on with our regular lives," said another fan.

