Coronavirus deaths top century mark in Jefferson County

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday confirmed only nine new cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County, but added that four more deaths push the county’s total above 100.

There are now 1,421 total cases, and there have been 102 deaths due to the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people around the world.

“That certainly is a tragic milestone,” Fischer said of the century mark.

The mayor also said there are now eight more LMDC staffers and one LMPD staffer who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fischer added that 131 LMDC inmates have been tested, and all results have come back negative.

A total of 32 first responders have tested positive. Eleven of them have returned to work, and 21 others are still recovering.