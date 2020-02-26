Coronavirus concerns make international adoptions difficult for waiting American families

International adoption is taking a massive hit due to travel bans implemented because of the coronavirus.

Since 1999, Americans have adopted more than 81,000 Chinese children. Nearly 1,500 of those children were adopted in 2018.

Here in the mountains, Bethany Thompson, a teacher in Pikeville, adopted two children from China. During the adoption process, she met several families who were also adopting from China.

One of those families, from Colorado, was set to go pick up their little girl on March 6th, but now their adoption is in a holding pattern.

"She doesn't know when she will be able to travel and so on top of the waiting, on top of the normal wait that you have, she now has these unanswered questions about when she will be able to get to go," said Thompson.

The adoption process is lengthy as it is, and the Colorado family has been waiting for almost a year for their baby girl.