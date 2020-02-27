'Part of public health is preparedness': Coronavirus concerns addressed by local health officials

Concerns about the coronavirus continue to increase as it spreads to the United States. Here in Kentucky, some of those same concerns were addressed by health officials in Frankfort on Thursday.

While many in the commonwealth are concerned with catching the latest strain of the coronavirus, there's been some confusion about what the virus is.

"Coronavirus is a respiratory illness," said Scott Lockard, public health director with the Kentucky River District Health Department. "The symptoms are similar, just more severe."

In Perry County, public health officials are prepared with an 'All Hazard Preparedness Plan'.

"So we already have plans in place and looking how we will work with our community partners, how we will educate and get the word out on something such as the coronavirus," said Lockard. "If we can do anything in public health, it is really to try to help calm that panic and get the factual information out there."

Factual information would clear up some myths, including the panic affecting business owners like Sheena Grogan, co-owner of Oak & Willow in Hazard. The main concern? Can the coronavirus pass through shipping packages?

"Preparing for spring, we were upwards of like 20 to 40 packages a week," said Grogan. Knowing they do purchase from companies in the United States eased her worries a bit.

"It does make it a little bit scary as far as shipping goes. We do not want our customers to be afraid to buy online because that is something that we just recently offered,"said Grogan.

But now that the virus is in the United States, some worry it could be risky to order things online. Lockard helped clear up the myth.

"There is no indication it can be transferred through packaging or things of that nature," he said.

Grogan breathed a sigh of relief when she learned that.

"I think it will help reduce the panic and people do not have to worry so much when they buy locally."

Health officials still urge business owners to be cautious of hygiene.

"Ensure for entities like our business owners that we are cleaning frequently. Health care facilities and restaurants, that we are cleaning our doorknobs, cleaning commonly used surfaces."

So how can you prevent yourself from getting any type of respiratory illness? Wash your hands frequently.

"We can not stress enough how important it is that everybody washes their hands. And typically most people do not wash their hands thoroughly," said Lockard.

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water is the proper way to do so, and if you can not wash your hands with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Good oral hygiene helps too.

"If you are sick and you are sneezing and coughing, sneeze or cough into a tissue and then dispose of it. If you cough, cough into your elbow or sleeve instead of your hands," said Lockard.

If you are keeping masks on hand or buying them from the store, it is not necessary.

"The only thing that does is create shortages for health care providers and those that really need them," he said.

Seeing a doctor is the only way to receive a true diagnosis of your sickness. If you are sick, see a doctor and warn them of your symptoms before you arrive so they can be prepared.

"We do not know what the next disease out there is but we do know that if we have a robust public health infrastructure and we are monitoring this situation 24/7, we can get the accurate information out there to make sure people what they should and should not be concerned about."

For more information on the new strain of the coronavirus, you can visit the Center for Disease Control website at: www.cdc.gov/COVID19