Coronavirus preparations for KHSSA and Keeneland events

No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Kentucky so far, however, Kentuckians are still concerned and wonder if avoiding public places such as concerts, sporting events, and traveling will help the spread.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Some people question whether certain events such as the KHSAA Sweet 16 and Keeneland spring will be affected.

Bill Thomason, President and CEO of Keeneland, and Julian Tackett, KHSAA Commissioner, are both taking the situation seriously and hope to keep fans healthy, however with no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky right now they have no plans to change the events or limit crowds.

"I don't think there's anything off the table. But it would have to get much, a much different situation than we have now," said Tackett.

Our sister station WKYT talked to officials about the situation and said the city decided to let the organizers of these big events make the final decisions on how they'll move forward.

"You can be proactive by simply observing and we are certainly paying attention to everything the CDC puts out, the commissioner of health puts out, the local commissioner of health," said Tackett.

Thomason added, "in that four weeks we're going to learn a whole lot more, people are going to learn a lot more about the protections that they need to take and we're continually evolving our plans because of that."