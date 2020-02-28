Corona has no ties to coronavirus, beer company says

(CNN)- Corona beer is addressing the similarities its name shares with the deadly coronavirus.

Constellation Brands, which brews the lager, said in a statement that customers “understand there is no link between the virus and our business.”

Still, two recent surveys show the brand is suffering from negative buzz around the virus.

The timing is bad for the company as Constellation launches a new Corona-branded hard seltzer.

Promotion for the product has sparked criticism over a sponsored tweet that uses the phrase "coming ashore soon."

