Corbin's Dakota Patterson stays positive amid summer camp cancellations

From the time he was four years old, you could always find Dakota Patterson on the football field.

"It's just amazing. To see you know I worked so hard to play as a kid," said Freshman, Wide Reciever, Dakota Patterson.

Now entering his sophomore season at Corbin High School, not much has changed, until his D1 offers started rolling in from Kentucky, West Virginia, and EKU.

"Just keep pushing myself to be the best I can be and it's got me where I am right now," added Patterson.

Due to COVID-19, summer recruiting camps have been cancelled, Patterson's summer looks a little different than he expected.

"It would've helped me so much to have it because you know I like to be able to go out there and show people what I can do and not being able to I'm just gonna have to show them in season if we have one," said Patterson.

But for now, he is doing his best to stay in shape.

"Dakota has that internal self-motivation and you don't have to motivate Dakota. I don't worry about Dakota because I know he's working out," said Head Football Coach Tom Greer.

"He's all smiles he lights up a room when he comes in the room he's got a great future in front of him and so the ceiling is really high for him," added Greer.

