Edward F. Setser, 77, died on Monday, January 27.

He is succeeded in death by his children, Andrew Mahan and Missy Mahan and by his grandchildren, Tytus Jonah and Silas Mahan.

The graveside service will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.