Corbin restaurants react to May 22 dine-in option

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday phase 2 of reopening Kentucky which says restaurants can offer dine-in service at 33% capacity.

Shep's Place is normally full of customers watching football and eating delicious space. Now, chairs fill the tablespace of customers. The owners were excited about the May 22 dine-in option but they cannot re-open due to the capacity limit.

"33% for us is going to be possibly more operating costs than actually what we're bringing in so it may not actually be feasible for us to be open," said Brandon Shepherd, part-owner of Shep's Place.

Shepherd spends his days taking orders for curbside. Not only does he care about his business but his employees as well.

"We'll have to bring back more kitchen staff as well we'll have to bring back more servers, in particular, may not be making as much money just due to the flow of people," Shepherd said.

Next door to Shep's Place is Austin City Saloon. They offer live music and a fun atmosphere that draws people in from all over the region and the owner says the Corbin community has been a big supporter during this time.

"Typically if somebody comes in and they pick their lunch up now they'll be able to come in and have a seat and all that which is great but you're not seeing I guess new people," said owner Josh Brock.

Austin City Saloon will re-open but with social distancing in mind.

"We'll go every other table, we'll move some tables and put a couple on the dance floor just to separate them out, a beneficial thing for us is we have a rooftop patio so we can sit up there as well," added Brock.

Both restaurant owners agree on the excitement of being able to offer dine-in service.

"Getting just people in and sitting down having a meal is very exciting," Brock said.

"Just to see my people back, see them come and eat inside this restaurant, we're ready to start to see normal come back together for sure," said Shepherd.

Shepherd Place will revisit the dine-in service option once Governor Andy Beshear allows for more occupancy.