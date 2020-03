The Corbin Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying a pair of suspects.

A man and a woman burglarized a Speedy Mart on the corner of the Corbin Bypass and US 25E last month.

Police said the only things they stole were lottery tickets.

If you have any information, the Corbin Police Department can be reached via phone call at (606) 528-1122 or text (606) 215-6239.