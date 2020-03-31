Corbin man identified in Dixon Market burglary

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Department early Tuesday morning Dixon's Market located on Moore Hill in Gray was broken into and had a number of items including valuable antiques taken.

When deputies arrived on the scene they were able to find evidence and gather information on the items that were stolen by looking at surveillance video.

Later that afternoon investigating deputy Sam Mullins received information that a man by the name of Samuel Asbury may have had some of the stolen items in his possession.

Deputies Mullins and Bobby Jones went to the area of Hidden Valley Road where Asbury was staying and found items used in the burglary as well as the items stolen.

23-year-old Samuel Asbury of Corbin admitted to committing the burglary and is now in the Knox County Jail. He faces third degree burglary charges.