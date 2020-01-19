Corbin hosts first Martin Luther King Jr celebration:'It only makes sense for this to be the next step'

On Sunday, the SunUp Initiative hosted the first Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and brunch in Corbin.

In the past, the people of Corbin would visit surrounding counties to participate in any Martin Luther King Jr festivities. Since the signing of a proclamation in October of 2019, the diversity of Corbin has become a movement.

"The proclamation at the end of 2019 around the 1919 events that 100-year anniversary was a really important moment for us. And this was a really obvious next step for us," said End Mass Incarceration, also known as 'E.M.I', the co-coordinator for SunUp Initiative.

The free brunch, at 2nd & Main featured live music and part of the 1919 exhibit.

"A free brunch was a really exciting way for us to get people together and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr."

EMI said this would not have been possible without the help of the Mayor, Suzie Razmus.

Speeches written by Martin Luther King Jr. were also played in the background.

While Corbin will not have any festivities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they encourage others to join London in their celebration.

Join them on Monday, January 20th:

10-3 pm -Children's activities and essay contest at the London

Community Center, 529 S Main St

3:30-5p -Photo Booth, and other activities

5:15p -March to the Community Center

5:45p -Dinner at the London Community Center

This event is sponsored by the Laurel County African American Heritage Center.