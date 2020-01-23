Wheelchair-accessible vehicle 'would be such a blessing' to Corbin family

The Barnett family is looking for help getting a wheel-chair accessible vehicle for a child that suffers from the long-term effects of 'shaken baby syndrome.'

Nine-year-old Abby suffers from many physical and mental ailments from her traumatic brain injury including cerebral palsy, daily seizures and has even suffered a stroke.

While her family is thankful that she continues to grow and become healthier, they are struggling to continue carrying her, especially in and out of their SUV.

"I currently go to a physical therapist right now for neck and back pain. I'm just afraid that is going to wear me down to where I won't be able to care for her like I need to," said caretaker Mary Barnett. "The main goal is make something safe for Abby. To where, we are not going to hurt her, getting her in and out."

The vehicle would also mean that the family can continue fulfilling Abby's life to the fullest as she deserves.

"But also, to be able to do all the adventures that we want to do it would just be such a blessing," said Barnett.

If you would like to donate to the Barnett family, you can reach out to Mary Barnett on Facebook for details.