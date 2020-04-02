Corbin Mayor drives through town in 'wave parade,' hopes to put smiles on faces

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said she wanted to put uplift people around town and after seeing friends do a sort of 'wave parade' for someone's birthday, she decided to do one too.

"I think about how difficult this is on everybody and I feel a little bit helpless and so I just want to do something to lift people's spirits," said Razmus. "I know it's very difficult right now. Keep the faith that we're going to get through this. And, I'm here from city hall cheering you on."

Kids, couples, families, and even their dogs were outside on porches and lawns Wednesday afternoon to get a glimpse of Razmus in the back of a Corbin Fire Department truck and her stuffed chicken in the front seat.

Arguably some of the most appreciative of the gesture were doctors and nurses who stood outside the hospital, 6 feet apart, just so they could wave back.

The love the hospital has seen from their officials like Suzie, mirrored the support from people all around the county.

"I will tell you our community has helped do that in many, many different ways. I almost cry when I think about it, but they have provided food, they have offered masks. We've had people making masks. Just to show their support," said Sherrie Mays, hospital Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer.

This weekend, the hospital is planning to have a similar drive-thru event as Razmus, to show the hospital staff their appreciation, as well.

Razmus plans to make another trip through town on Tuesday, on an alternate route.