Corbin High School senior makes plea to Kentucky governor to postpone graduation

Schools across the country are finding ways to celebrate their seniors since Governor Andy Beshear cancelled all in-person graduations.

Corbin High School senior, Sophia Foister, was determined not to let her school administration give up so easily. She turned to Facebook making a plea to the governor.

"I ask that you reconsider your decision to prohibit an in-person graduation and prom and allow them to be postponed till need be."

Seniors from across Kentucky thanking her in messages, " I swear your video is spot on! It is crazy everything we have been looking forward our whole lives has been taken from us. We will come our stronger and if all of us reach out, maybe something can be done. That fact that you included all schools means a lot to not only me but I am sure so many other people," said one Kentucky senior to Foister in a message.

Yet at this particular moment, things changed as Sophia received a text before our interview.

"Honestly when I got the text I was like, it broke my heart," she said.

Corbin High School has decided on a virtual graduation.

"Walk across the stage, we can get our diploma and we leave and there is no one in the audience, there is no one there."

No one to cheer you on. Foister explains the emptiness through her cheerleading career.

"I am most thankful for our fans because it would be boring to cheer to an empty stadium. That is why you do it for your fans and for your parents and your friends who come and support you and that's why you work so hard," said Foister.

Despite her efforts, a decision was made on Friday afternoon. Corbin High School will hold a virtual graduation.

"I am most thankful for our fans because it would be boring to cheer to an empty stadium. That is why you do it for your fans and for your parents and your friends who come and support you and that's why you work so hard."

None the less ready for the next chapter of life.

"I just hate that I am not going to get that, that feeling that experience."

Foister is still thankful for the staff at Corbin High School for appreciating their senior class.