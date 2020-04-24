Corbin High School celebrates seniors with signs

On Monday, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown

announced schools would remain on NTI instruction for the rest of the year.

This left many high school seniors without a traditional graduation to attend. The staff at Corbin High School decided to place signs in front of the high school and in downtown Corbin to celebrate the seniors.

"We've enjoyed watching Facebook blowup with our kids, they're not in alphabetical order, so our kids have had to do kind of a scavenger hunt to find them," explained Corbin High School guidance counselor Stephanie Pennington.

"So you can see them post and they're down by their sign and they're like I found my sign, so it's really cute and we've enjoyed every minute of it, and we're so happy to see our seniors happy," said Pennington.

This was a group effort with help from the school principal and the sign designer. The signs are keepsakes for the students and are allowed to pick the signs up once the school gives permission.