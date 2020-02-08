Corbin Fire Dept.: Cat rescued from wires, water, and dogs

The Corbin Fire Department says that on Friday, February 7th they were requested to rescue an unknown number of animals under a home.

When firefighters arrived they learned that two dogs had chased a cat under the house, where it become entangled in wires and was unable to escape the house under its own power.

Firefighters removed the dogs and then were able to free the cat which was very weak, wet, and cold.

Knox County Animal Control responded to the scene to transport the cat to the animal shelter where it can receive proper care.