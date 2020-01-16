Cooler temperatures continue Friday, clouds increase ahead of next system

Cooler temperatures continue for your Friday, but slightly warmer temperatures return Saturday with our next system.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows becoming very chilly. We will be waking up to lows in the lower 20s Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be chilly as well with temperatures in the lower 40s.

We'll start out tomorrow with a little bit of sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Scattered rain chances move in overnight with lows dropping into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

The first half of this weekend will soggy. We will see rainy conditions throughout the day Saturday with highs getting back into the lower 50s. It'll be a windy day as well as another cold front move into the mountains. That cold front will move out of here Saturday night allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid-20s.

Clouds will start to clear out Sunday with very cold conditions. After this cold front, winter makes a comeback. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the upper teens.

Extended Forecast

The good news is the new workweek looks dry, but the bad news is it will be a cold week.

Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens as well.

We could get back into the 40s for highs by Wednesday and Thursday. At least we'll have that sunshine to help warm us up throughout the day. It looks like it is time to get the winter gear back out.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël