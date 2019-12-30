Cooler temperatures ahead

Rain has ended, but the cooler temperatures are here for a bit.

(Image Source: ForestWander / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN)

Tonight

Thankfully, the rain wrapped up and the skies have cleared. Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will increase again tonight. Temps will drop into the mid 30s tonight.

New Year's Eve

We are almost to 2020! New Year's Eve features a very slight chance of a flurry in the morning, but we clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 in the afternoon hours. If you have any plans, you will want to layer up, but the evening should be dry.

New Year's Day

New Year's Day starts off chilly, but sunshine mixed with a few clouds will warm us up into the mid-40s for most. Lows will drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Enjoy the break, because more rain chances return toward the end of the week and stay with us into the weekend. Rain chances start Thursday and they last until Sunday morning. We could see some wintry weather, but we will keep you all updated.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.