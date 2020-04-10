Cooler start to Easter Weekend, rain chances return Sunday

It's going to be a drier start to Easter weekend, but you're definitely going to be able to tell a difference from earlier this week when you step outside.

Today and Tonight

After a stray shower or snowflake this morning, skies will quickly clear to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be much different from what we've been used to, only topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, it's going to get cold. Clear skies will bring in a pretty good frost. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s in the valleys and stay in the mid-30s on the ridges. A Freeze Watch kicks in Friday night and runs through 10 a.m. Saturday for the entire area. Make sure you cover up any sensitive plants you may already have out or bring them in if you can.

The Weekend

Saturday features sunny skies for much of the day, but clouds will begin to move in later in the day. Highs will climb into the low to mid-60s after a chilly start. The clouds take over Saturday night and I can't rule out some rain chances, especially late. Lows will drop into the upper 40s on the ridges and into the low to mid-40s in the valleys.

Easter Sunday looks soggy. Heavy rain, some gusty winds and maybe even some rumbles of thunder return to the mountains. We could see some heavy rain, so we'll be keeping an eye on some localized high water issues. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and only dropping into the 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

The cooler trend continues into the new week.

While Monday's high will be close to 60, we won't see that number again until Friday. Highs Tuesday will struggle to get to 50. Welcome to springtime in the mountains. The good news is that after some scattered rain chances on Monday, we look to stay mainly dry for much of the week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.