Cooler day ahead, rain chances return tomorrow

Cooler temperatures arrive today.

Today and Tonight

Most of us wake up comfortably. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s and most of us will be dry once again. Clouds and some slight moisture will stick around this morning, so a little drizzle at times is not out of the question, but I think most of us will remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures only get into the lower 50s, so it will be chilly all day.

This evening, clouds continue to stick around. We will get cold, but the mostly cloudy skies should keep us above freezing and in the mid-30s.

Sunday highs will get back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but look to stay dry for the morning hours. More rain chances return later Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

We will see more rain for the new workweek with highs getting back into the 60s. Your Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit on the soggy side with more scattered rain chances by the middle and end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday look less soggy, but stray rain chances will still pop-up throughout the day.

Highs look to get back to the upper 60s to lower 70s to end out the week as well.

I think it's safe to say springtime is here and it's here to stay!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall