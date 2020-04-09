Cooler, but drier weather on the way today

The rain is on the way out and a much cooler pattern is on the way for Easter weekend.

Today and Tonight

Scattered rain chances continue through the morning hours, but the skies will clear out by the afternoon. Our high was at midnight, so temps will drop through mid-morning before stabilizing this afternoon. I think at best, we get back to the mid-50s, so it will be much cooler than the past few days.

Tonight, the clouds increase once again as some possible moisture comes our way with some northwest winds. I'm not completely sold on it yet, but we have the potential to see a few snowflakes, especially in the higher elevations. I know, it's a crazy weather pattern. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds, the sunshine will be back on Friday and temperatures will be the coolest we'll see in the next seven days. Some locations will be lucky to make it to 50. Clear skies will bring a likely heavy frost Friday night as temperatures drop to around freezing, maybe lower in some of those sheltered valleys.

Saturday starts sunny, but clouds will increase later in the day. Rain chances are possible late Saturday night and continue through Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.

We should start to dry out some by early next week.

