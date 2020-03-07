Cool and sunny today

Cooler today, we warm-up tomorrow.

Today and Tonight

This morning some of us might be waking up to a little bit of snow on the ground. Areas above 2,000 feet could be waking up with 1-2" of snow. Most areas though are just seeing a light dusting on the grass or nothing. What little snow did stick will melt away as the sun comes up. We will see mostly sunny skies today, but temperatures only get into the upper 40s so hang onto that jacket all day today.

We will hang onto the clear skies as we head into tonight. This will allow us to cool down quite a bit. Most of us will probably hit below-freezing temperatures for overnight lows are expected to get into the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

Winds shift on Sunday and start coming out of the southwest. We warm up very quickly with highs getting into the mid-60s! By the afternoon hours, we look to lose our clear skies as clouds start to increase over the mountains. With the southwesterly winds and cloud cover, we will stay above freezing Sunday night with overnight lows only dropping into the mid-40s.

Clouds continue to increase Monday but highs will stay in the mid-60s. Rain chances look to return later Monday night and into your Tuesday.

Have the rain gear ready to go by Tuesday. We will see scattered rain chances throughout the day. Highs stay in the mid-60s once again.

We could hang onto a few stray rain chances Wednesday, as well. For now, models are showing the morning looking mostly dry and then we get soggier in the afternoon hours. We will keep an eye on this trend though.

Get out this weekend and enjoy the sunshine while you can!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall