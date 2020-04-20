Nutter Field House now converted into 400-bed hospital

The University of Kentucky football team’s practice facility, Nutter Field House is now a 400-bed field hospital. The project was announced complete on Monday.

Sister station WKYT reports UK HealthCare will use the hospital if there is a surge in COVID-19 patients in the state.

“As the state's largest health care provider for advanced sub-specialty and critical care, it is crucial we are prepared for any scenario to ensure that we can meet the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said University of Kentucky Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark F. Newman.

UK and UK HealthCare officials worked for weeks to figure out ways to handle patient-care related needs across the area. Their work has continued in partnership with local officials, Lexington regional hospitals, the State Health Commissioner and Gov. Andy Beshear.

They all addressed how and where patients would be taken care of if the number of COVID-19 patients surged sometime in the future.

“We know a surge of coronavirus cases is coming and, thanks to UK, we’ve taken a huge step forward in readiness,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Click here to read more about regulations and how the make-shift hospital will be used.