Contigo recalls 5.7 million kids water bottles for second time over choking hazard

Contigo is recalling more than 5.7 million kids water bottles because of a possible choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles.

“The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children,” the recall notice said.

The water bottles were originally recalled in August, but there have been new incidents with the replacement lids.

Contigo has received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.

The recalled water bottles have both a black spout cover and a black base.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall.

They should contact Contigo for a new water bottle at 888-262-0622, or online.

The water bottles were sold from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020, at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites.

