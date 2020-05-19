Contact tracing expanding in Kentucky

Contact tracing in Kentucky is expanding to include an online database.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during Monday's COVID-19 news conference.

Our media partner, The Lexington-Herald Leader, reports the seven-month expanded program will include the state hiring around 600 contact tracers



The state obtained $112 million in funding through the Cares Act for the expanded program.

The 600 tracers will monitor an online database where people who infected or potentially exposed to log their information.

In addition, it allows for people to check their symptoms daily and making sure they are staying at home before they are allowed back into the public.

Contact tracing is not new, it is part of an existing process the Kentucky Department of Public Health uses.

In a traditional contact tracing, public health workers will notify someone if they were in direct contact with an infected person.

It usually happens over the phone.

If health workers believe the person has a high risk of exposure, they are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.

Those individuals receive follow-up calls from health works to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Mark Carter, former CEO of Passport Health and Jewish Hospital, is leading the expanded program.

