Conservation camps are canceled due to COVID-19

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will not provide the summer conservation camp this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said. ”However, this is a necessary step we had to take to protect the health and safety of our campers, their families and our staff.”

The decision was made in order to promote the statewide effort to fight and contain COVID-19.

You can request a refund for the camps through May 15th.