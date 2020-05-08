Congressman Rogers wonders if COVID-19 was a "deliberate act" in China

Representative Hal Rogers (R-5th District) says he still wonders if COVID-19 was some sort of deliberate act by China, where the virus was first reported.

"If you wanted to shut down the United States of America and stop it from being a competitor in the world in economics, health, employment and so on... if you wanted to undercut us and stop us cold in our tracks, militarily as well, what would you do? You would do exactly what we are doing right now," said Rogers.

The Trump administration has also suggested that the novel coronavirus may have originated from a laboratory.

Scientists who have studied the issue maintain that the virus originated in an animal.

Congressman Rogers calls the COVID-19 pandemic "the worst catastrophe in the world's history."

"You name me another event or time when the whole world was put under a threat and people were being killed worldwide by the millions...it is unprecedented and unbelievable. I just never dreamt we could go this far into a hell hole if you will," said Rogers.

As of Friday, there were nearly 4 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and more than 272,000 deaths. More than 76,000 deaths have been reported in the United States alone.

The congressman says he is "shocked and highly disappointed" by the latest unemployment numbers but thinks the economy will bounce back as people start going back to work.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

Rogers was interviewed Friday by WYMT's Steve Hensley for Issues and Answers. They also discussed the job Governor Andy Beshear is doing, how the pandemic has affected Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), the census and the upcoming election.

You can see the full interview Sunday morning at 7 and Monday night at 7 on WYMT.

Congressman Rogers has served Kentucky’s fifth congressional district since 1981. He is the longest-serving Kentucky Republican ever elected to federal office.