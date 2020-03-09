Congressman Hal Rogers releases emergency funds to repair roads damaged by flooding

Congressman Hal Rogers announced Monday that federal funding will be released to fast-track repairs to federal highways and roads on federal lands that were damaged by flooding in February.

The $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Emergency Relief program comes days after Rogers met with local leaders along the Cumberland River to discuss needs in each county.

"This emergency funding is a great first step to help rebuild roads that were washed away or dessimated by landslides across the state, and specifically here in Southern and Eastern Kentucky where damages far outweigh resources to make quick repairs," said Congressman Rogers, who serves as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. "I applaud the Federal Highway Administration for getting this much-needed funding out the door quickly, so we can begin restoring normalcy for our hardest-hit communities. I also applaud our local leaders who have worked hand-in-hand with state leaders to provide estimates and detailed overviews of the damage across our region."

In Kentucky, there have been 146 damaged Federal-aid sites across 10 counties resulting in about $9.5 million in emergency relief program-eligible damages. Most of the damaged sites are in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.