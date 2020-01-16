Lexington Center complex housing Rupp Arena gets new name

Officials in Lexington announced the home of the Kentucky Wildcats will soon have a new name, sort of.

In a Thursday morning news conference, the announcement was made to rename the complex Central Bank Center. Rupp Arena also received a slight name adjustment and will be known as Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the deal will help pay for a more than $275 million expansion of the convention center. The addition will add thousands of square footage of exhibit space to the center. It will also add a new glass and metal exterior and four new hospitality suites for UK men’s basketball games to Rupp Arena.

The expansion will not be completed until 2022.

You can watch the full announcement in the video above.