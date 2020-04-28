Compassion bags helping families remember their loved ones

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the new normal can be hard for many people including those who lose a loved one.

Bluegrass Care Navigators is trying to help in a time when families and friends can't gather to show their respect.

Pam Dixon, Regional Counseling Supervisor, says the grief can be compounding during this time.

“You know losing a loved one is always difficult but in these times especially folks are not able to have a traditional funeral," said Dixon. "It may look a little different we may have to show up at the door looking a little different but we want them to know we are still here and we will continue to be here."

Whitney Clay, Coordinator of Integrative Medicine, says helping families through this time is how the idea of compassion bags formed.

“To come up with some information and some ideas not to substitute but to kind of give people ideas for what they can do now and what they might consider later," said Clay.

The bags have several items including a candle, poem, 'Forget me not' seeds and ribbons.

"We considered that to be something kind of private but something that was easily duplicated. So if you have a family That wants to participate you could be in one location someone you love can be somewhere else but you can be doing the same thing," said Clay. “The idea was to maybe put a wreath on your door or a plant at the cemetery and invite those people to show their sympathy by tying a ribbon on. So you can begin to kind of see that and see that even though people can’t be close we have this community of support."

Something as simple as a white bag conveying the message of support in hope as people continue to grieve the life and time they shared with the ones they loved.

You can donate to Bluegrass Care Navigators to help with their COVID-19 response here.

