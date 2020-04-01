Company making t-shirts for "essential' workers

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, American life has been turned upside down.

In his now daily briefings, Governor Andy Beshear has restricted businesses to only what is deemed essential to be open.

Many of those essential positions are in the medical field.

At Game On in Hazard, they are printing t-shirts for $10 that read 'Andy Says I'm Essential.'

The shirts are the brainchild of one of those essential workers who is close to Game On's screen printer and graphic designer.

"My girlfriend works at a hospital and she was just saying no one made a shirt like that yet, and me being bored in quarantine I just whipped it up," said Caleb Estep.

It took Estep roughly ten designs to come up with the winner.