Company expands business in Rowan County, creating dozens of jobs

A company with operations in Rowan County is expanding, creating 26 jobs.

Rajant Corp. is also investing $2 million in the relocation and expansion project.

The company is the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks.

Rajant first opened its operation in Rowan County in 2015. The company plans to move its current 9,600-square-foot facility on Main Street in Morehead to a nearby 48,000-square-foot building located on 15 acres in the MMRC Industrial Park.

The expansion allows the company to expand its production of products and allows for future capabilities, including artificial intelligence.

It is also improving its commercial and military product lines.

Rajant employs 24 people in Morehead -- including designers, engineers, service technicians and assemblers. Many of the workers graduated from Morehead State University's Space Engineering Program.

“Our strong higher education system – with many specialized programs that prepare Kentuckians to work in key industries – helps attract new jobs and foster continued investment. It’s imperative that we continue to attract and grow higher-skill, well-paying careers for Kentuckians while providing the means to educate and train for those positions," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers said Rajant set a high standard for high-tech job creation in the region.

“Rajant Corporation is raising the bar for innovative, high-tech job opportunities in Eastern Kentucky. To see Rajant’s footprint expand five times larger than it began just five years ago, is a testament to the incredible workforce and competitive college graduates we have in Kentucky’s Appalachian region,” Rep. Rogers said. “This expansion also offers a renewed sense of hope as we work across federal, state and local levels to help businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

For more information on Rajant Corp., visiting www.rajant.com