The company behind the iconic Louisville Slugger is shifting its focus from bats to masks.

Hillerich and Bradsby says their masks are antibacterial, water repellent, and good for up to 10 washes.

They are calling their take on PPE 'Maskonic'.

You can purchase a four pack for $16.99 now on bionicgloves.com. H&B is offering free shipping for the masks.