Virtual Field Trips: Opportunities for students stuck at home amid COVID-19 crisis

(WYMT) - While children are out of school, some parents may be stressing not just about homework but also how to keep their children busy.
In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, some companies and organizations are providing virtual opportunities to students of all ages.
Virtual field trips for your students are a plus to help their imaginations continue to flow.
Here are a few virtual activities you can take your child on:
The Cincinnati Zoo is offering free Safari Facebook Live sessions daily at 3 p.m. During these sessions, the Zoo will feature an animal and provide an activity to do from home.
You can also take a virtual tour of some of the world’s most famous museums. These tours are interactive and will help enhance your child's learning experience while being stuck at home.
CAUTION: Parents/Guardians may want to view these tours to make sure they deem it appropriate for their child.
-British Museum | London
-Guggenheim Museum | New York
-Musée d’Orsay | Paris
-National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art | Korea
-Pergamon Museum | Germany
-Rijksmuseum | Netherlands
-Van Gogh Museum | Netherlands
-J. Paul Getty Museum | Los Angeles
-Uffizi Gallery | Italy
-Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand | Brazil
-National Museum of Anthropology | Mexico
Google also has more than 25 virtual tours to add to the fun from the San Diego Zoo to Yellowstone National Park.