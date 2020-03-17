Virtual Field Trips: Opportunities for students stuck at home amid COVID-19 crisis

While children are out of school, some parents may be stressing not just about homework but also how to keep their children busy.

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, some companies and organizations are providing virtual opportunities to students of all ages.

Virtual field trips for your students are a plus to help their imaginations continue to flow.

Here are a few virtual activities you can take your child on:

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering free Safari Facebook Live sessions daily at 3 p.m. During these sessions, the Zoo will feature an animal and provide an activity to do from home.

The BalletNova Center for Dance in Falls Church, Virginia, is hosting virtual dance classes for all ages and abilities.

You can also take a virtual tour of some of the world’s most famous museums. These tours are interactive and will help enhance your child's learning experience while being stuck at home.

CAUTION: Parents/Guardians may want to view these tours to make sure they deem it appropriate for their child.

-British Museum | London

-Guggenheim Museum | New York

-Musée d’Orsay | Paris

-National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art | Korea

-Pergamon Museum | Germany

-Rijksmuseum | Netherlands

-Van Gogh Museum | Netherlands

-J. Paul Getty Museum | Los Angeles

-Uffizi Gallery | Italy

-Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand | Brazil

-National Museum of Anthropology | Mexico

Google also has more than 25 virtual tours to add to the fun from the San Diego Zoo to Yellowstone National Park.