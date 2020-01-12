Community welcomes home deputy who was shot in the line of duty

Leslie County deputy Shane Wilson, who was shot Saturday in the Asher community, was welcomed home with a police escort on Sunday afternoon

Many emergency response organizations were in the escort including the Leslie Sheriff's Department, Hyden City Police, Stinnett Fire and Rescue, Hyden Fire and Rescue and others.

Wilson was shot in the hand early Saturday morning when he responded to the Asher community after reports of criminal activity.

He had surgery on Saturday at the UK Medical Center.

Family and friends told WYMT he is doing well and is in good spirits, but will need months of therapy.

"That's just the guy he is he just stays in good spirits he's just an all around great guy. He does a phenomenal job and we're blessed to have him and it's an honor to work with him. I'm glad he's gonna be back."

Police are still investigating the shooting.