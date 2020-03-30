Community uses roadside memorial to send up love for Pike County woman

Samantha Muncy will always be remembered for the amount of love she gave the people around her.

Those who knew her said the wife and mother of two had a smile and attitude that was contagious, shining through even the darkest days of her battle with cancer.

"She'd always end the conversation with 'Love y'all.' And that's what she did," said family friend Jamie Little. "I'm sure she did that with everybody too. 'Cause she really loved everybody that she came in contact with."

Muncy died Thursday, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral attendance was limited.

"There wouldn't be a church in this area that could fit everybody that wanted to show their support for Samantha. She was that well-loved," said Little. "Since we can't do that, we have to do something to show our support for her, for her kids, for her husband and for her family."

To show the family a little bit of the love they felt from Samantha, people gathered along the roadside to wait for Muncy's funeral procession to come through.

In response to a request from her children, Little and other community members handed out balloons to the people who planned to line up. When the procession reached them, people began sending their balloons into the sky.

"Give them just a brief moment of joy or just something they can smile about through this process. That's something we want to accomplish for the kids," Little said.

They said it was a small action, and they wish they could have done more, but it was their way of showing the family they are not alone.