Community supports healthcare workers in Clay County during COVID-19 pandemic

The Clay County community gathered around Advent Health in Manchester Thursday night for a safe distance prayer vigil and parade.

"We wanted to do something special for them in the sense that they are overlooked so much," said Clay County's Emergency Manager David Watson.

Cars drove through the hospital's campus flashing lights, waving and sporting signs with their windows up.

"To say thank you. We are thinking of you. You are special to us. You are heroes," said Watson.

The goal was simple.

"People in the nursing profession and also in housekeeping and every job at the hospital or clinic. I know they seen a lot of stuff and it is scary for them. And hopefully, they can see that the community is behind them." said Clay County Sherriff Patrick Robinson.

Like communities all across the Bluegrass and nation, the pandemic has caused a lot of change.

"It’s been like a nightmare," said Judge-Executive, Johnny Johnson. "People has worked around the clock on this trying to keep people safe here in Clay County."

Making the job of first responders even harder and more important than before.

"In the 20 something years that I’ve been in law enforcement this is the first time that truly you respond to a call and you’re actually very scared of what you’re getting ready to run into and it’s something that you can’t see," said Robinson.

"You never know what’s gonna walk through that door next," said Johnson. "They are very very very important to the people of Clay County."

More than 100 cars drove through the campus to show their support.

Clay County doesn't have a confirmed case currently.