Community support pours in after Lee County boy dies in accidental shooting

On Monday night, Kentucky State Police say nine year old Jeremiah Fox was killed in an accidental shooting in Lee County.

Family and friends started fundraisers to pay for the funeral. The community has raised more than $7,500 on a GoFundMe page.

A family friend, Katrina Spencer who owns her own business is putting together a raffle basket to help with expenses.

The basket includes candles, tarts, air fresheners and earrings.

People have bought $400 worth of tickets in just two days.