Community stands behind 'Super Kooper,' Pike County head start student diagnosed with brain tumor

It was just a normal Tuesday for Kooper Coleman. School, playtime and showing off his picture of Humpty Dumpty at show-and-tell. The next day, however, everything changed for the head start student and his family.

"He went home on parent pick-up Tuesday, just like all my other children did," said Kooper's teacher Christina Robinson. "Little did we know, Wednesday he would be sent to Cincinnati Children's Hospital."

Kooper was soon diagnosed with a brain tumor. The five-year-old boy went through brain surgery Thursday, while the family waited anxiously and others shared posts calling for community prayer.

"I feel like one of my children is in Cincinnati. And when I see his empty seat and his empty cubby every morning, it just breaks my heart," said Robinson.

She said the bond created between student and teacher is unlike any other, adding that the entire class feels the absence of Kooper every day.

"They want to know about Kooper. They ask about him every morning and that he's going to get better and when's he coming back," said Robinson.

Students in the head start classes shared their encouragement with Kooper by making him cards, which Robinson delivered to the family. More than 50 people have submitted cards online through the Children's Hospital website.

Robinson said everyone should send Kooper a card through the website, which also allows people to pay for Coleman family's meals and more. For more information, or to send an e-card, click here