Community shows support for healthcare workers at Baptist Health Corbin

Community members came together on Sunday to show support to the hospital staff at Baptist Health in Corbin. People were asked to remain in their cars during the event.

"A lot of anxiety, a lot of anxiety that goes into being a healthcare provider or a first responder you don't know what you're walking into," said hospital worker and event organizer Paul Buchanan.

Buchanan wanted to do something special for his colleagues.

"We watched the videos of other hospitals and I knew that we could do something phenomenal, amazing right here in Corbin for our first responders and our healthcare workers also," said Buchanan.

Many community members came to the hospital to show their support.

"Just about undescribable, it makes us feel really good, makes us feel very wanted and useful that we're providing something for our community," said Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President at Baptist Health Corbin.

Jeannie Jackson works at the hospital as an emergency room tech.

"No we're not alone, God's got us and with the community and the support from our team here we'll get through this," said Jackson.

"We will get through this and in Philippians Chapter four, verse 13 says, we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us, and that's what we expect to happen here," Mays added.

