'Our little town has been sold': People in the City of Martin frustrated with city officials

Last week, people who live in the City of Martin were without water for four days. They were never told by city officials of a water main break.

"Kinda didn't know until you went to go wash your hands or flush your toilet or anything like that. There was no water," said local business owner Deanna Mullins.

This prompted Mullins to set up a meeting for community members to voice their concerns.

"I think if we get more people together and if we all have the same common goal of trying to better the city then it will work to benefit the city," Mullins said.

The meeting transitioned over to the Martin Revitalization Project. This is a several phase project that will move people, businesses and government buildings out of the town's floodplain.

The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of the revitalization project.

One community member asked about the changes to their water infrastructure.

"Our sewage, our water will it all remain the same even through the fill or will there be changes to that?" Tim Allen said.

Brandon Moore, project manager of The Army Corps of Engineers spent nearly one hour answering questions about how the project will impact the town.

"Our authorization from congress is to protect the town against the 1977 flood. So, we will raise the town up above an elevation where that historic storm will not effect the town." Moore said.

The community is tired of being in the dark.

"I don't know how many times money has been in here to fix this place and we're right back to square one," said local Katherine Isacc.

The Martin Revitalization Project received funding in 2018. Phase two will be completed in 2023.