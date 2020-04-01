Community fights to keep hospital from closing during pandemic

Williamson Memorial Hospital is set to close in the coming weeks after failing to find a buyer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital declared bankruptcy last fall and had planned to be under new ownership by April, but will now close by the end of the month. The hospital said potential buyers backed out to focus on the health crisis at their own facilities, and a loan acquired in February will soon run out.

Interim CEO Gene Preston said a total of 138 employees will be out of a job when the hospital closes and will be referred to Work Force West Virginia.

Community members, including Karen and Jeffrey Reynolds, are hoping something can be done to save the only hospital in Mingo County.

"It means so much to the community, Karen Reynolds said. "I remember a time when we were at a football game and one of their players got injured and they took him straight to the hospital. It’s always there in an emergency; it’s always there whenever you need it."

The Reynolds live near the entrance to the hospital and decided to make a sign reminding its employees that the community values them during this difficult time. The sign reads "thank you for all you do" and now has an even greater meaning.

"They are our neighbors," Jeffrey Reynolds said. "We go to church with a lot of people who work up there, and it’s just hard to imagine what this community would do without that hospital up there."

The Reynolds and the greater community are asking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to step in to save the hospital just like he did earlier this year with Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

"We’ve got to absolutely try to keep that hospital open," Justice said during his daily coronavirus update Tuesday. "We’ve got too many people that are employed. We have an area of our state that desperately needs that community hospital, and I will try to work in every way possible that I can work to see that we keep that hospital open."

Jeffrey Reynolds said there are other healthcare options in the area, including Williamson Health and Wellness Center and ARH Tug Valley, but neither provides the same service with the same convenience.

"People say, 'you live on the border, you can go to other states,' that’s not exactly true," Reynolds said. "A lot of people, their insurance won’t let them go out of state, things like that. Plus, (Williamson Memorial) Hospital is one of the largest employers in our county, so it’s a big jolt to the county."

The hospital does not have an exact closing date, but Preston said it will be around April 21, 2020. He said negotiations will continue to potentially find a new owner and keep the hospital from closing.